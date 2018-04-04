Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans eight in first win of season

Foltynewicz picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits and two walks across 5.1 innings Wednesday against the Nationals. He struck out eight.

Foltynewicz was impressive in his second start of the season, quieting a Nationals lineup that had scored six or more runs in four consecutive contests heading into Wednesday. The 26-year-old also helped himself out by knocking a two-run double off Max Scherzer in the fourth inning to put the Braves up 5-1. While Foltynewicz is off to a solid start to the season (2.61 ERA, 15:3 K:BB), he hasn't completed six innings in either of his outings, a trend that could limit his fantasy value if it continues. Foltynewicz's next start is a rematch against the Nationals on Tuesday.