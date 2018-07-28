Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans eight in loss to Dodgers
Foltynewicz (7-7) took the loss Friday as the Braves fell 4-1 to the Dodgers, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over five innings while striking out eight.
It was the kind of start Folty was known for prior to 2018 -- he looked dominant at times, generating 15 swinging strikes in 101 pitches, but he only threw 58 total strikes and his mistakes got hit hard as the Dodgers took him deep twice. Foltynewicz still has a 3.04 ERA on the year, but his last quality start came back on June 1 and he has a 4.36 ERA in eight starts since, albeit with a strong 53:18 K:BB in 43.1 innings. He'll look to turn things around Wednesday at home against the Marlins.
