Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans eight in tough-luck loss to Marlins
Foltynewicz (10-8) took the loss Friday as the Braves fell 1-0 to the Marlins, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings while striking out eight.
The right-hander has been dominant this month, delivering his fourth quality start in five August outings -- and just missing a fifth by a single out -- while compiling a 1.38 ERA and 36:8 K:BB in 32.2 innings. He'll look to keep things rolling Thursday at home against the Cubs.
