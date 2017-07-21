Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans five in win
Foltynewicz (8-5) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters through 6.1 innings during Thursday's win over the Dodgers.
Limiting the Dodgers to three runs qualifies as an impressive outing, and Foltynewicz has now allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of his past 13 games. He owns a 3.87 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 7.9 K/9 for the campaign, and with Atlanta closing in on a .500 record, Foltynewicz is proving to be a reliable fantasy option in most settings. The 25-year-old righty lines up to face Arizona at Chase Field in his next start, which projects as a tough road test.
