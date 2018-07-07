Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans seven in loss to Brewers
Foltynewicz (6-5) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on six hits over six innings while striking out seven as the Braves fell 5-4 to the Brewers.
The right-hander was done in by a five-run third inning that includes homers by Jesus Aguilar and Tyler Saladino, but otherwise Foltynewicz pitched well, throwing 75 of 105 pitches for strikes. It's the first time he's allowed more than two runs in a start since May 4, and the first time he's given up multiple home runs since his first start of the year March 30. He'll take a 2.37 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Blue Jays.
