Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans six Rays on Saturday

Foltynewicz tossed 3.2 scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays on Saturday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out six.

The right-hander was pleased with the movement on his slider during the outing, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "I threw a lot of good sliders," Foltynewicz said. "My arm just has to get ready for it somehow. It's a good time to do it right now." Foltynewicz blamed throwing too many sliders early in camp last year as the main reason for the elbow trouble that derailed his first half, so he's been more cautious deploying the pitch so far this spring. The results have been mostly encouraging -- while his 5.14 ERA through seven innings doesn't look like much, it comes with a dominant 10:4 K:BB.