Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Game postponed Sunday
Foltynewicz will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Mets as the game has been postponed due to rain.
The two teams will play a makeup game as part of a doubleheader on May 28. Foltynewicz' next start date hasn't been announced, but the Braves open up a four-game series against the Reds on Monday.
