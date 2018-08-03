Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Gives up two runs in win
Foltynewicz (8-7) threw six innings Thursday, yielding two runs on a walk and five hits (one homer) while striking out six and earning the victory over the Mets.
Foltynewicz had allowed 18 runs over his last four starts, raising his season ERA from 2.02 to 3.04 during that span, so it was a much needed strong outing from him. The 26-year-old right-hander still owns a solid 143:50 K:BB in 124.1 innings in 2018. He'll carry his 3.04 ERA into Tuesday's contest in Washington.
