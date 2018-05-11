Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Has strong start in winning effort

Foltynewicz (3-2) allowed one run (none earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out four across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Marlins.

Foltynewicz wasn't particularly deceptive Thursday as he generated only four swinging strikes but took advantage of a weak Marlins lineup. This was a good rebound after he allowed six earned runs across only five innings in his last start. He appears to be on path for a breakout campaign, highlighted by his 0.86 HR/9 and 47:19 K:BB through 42 innings.