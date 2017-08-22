Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Hit hard for third straight outing

Foltynewicz (10-9) allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three batters through 5.2 innings during Monday's loss to Seattle.

It's been a bad stretch for Foltynewicz, as he's now surrendered 24 runs through 11.2 innings over his past three starts, although one of those was at Coors Field. He's up to a 4.95 ERA and 1.52 WHIP for the campaign, so his 8.4 K/9 is his only serviceable fantasy statistic right now. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old righty's fantasy stock is trending in the wrong direction when the stakes are highest. Foltynewicz will look to bounce back against the Rockies at SunTrust Park in his next outing.