Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Hit with fourth loss
Foltynewicz (1-4) took the loss after giving up five runs on seven hits and striking out eight over five innings Friday against the Tigers.
Foltynewicz struggled to keep the ball in the park Friday night, as four of his five runs allowed came via the long ball. He surrendered a solo homer in the second inning, followed by another solo blast in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth along with an RBI single before all was said and done. Despite a rough outing, Foltynewicz has held opposing teams to two runs or fewer in two of his last three starts, so he appears to be figuring things out following a shaky start to the 2019 campaign.
