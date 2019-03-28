Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Hits IL

Foltynewicz (elbow) was placed on the 10-day IL, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

He is expected to throw 50 pitches in a minor-league game Friday before officially beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on April 4. It seems he may only miss a few turns in the rotation if everything goes as planned.

