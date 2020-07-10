Foltynewicz looked dominant during Thursday's intrasquad game, allowing only one walk over three hitless innings while striking out three, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. "I thought Folty was really good," manager Brian Snitker said.

The right-hander suggested he was about 80 percent ready for the season when summer camp began, and Foltynewicz backed up that assessment Thursday. After an erratic 2019, Folty will be looking to rediscover the form that saw him post a 2.85 ERA and 9.9 K/9 over a career-high 183 innings the season before.