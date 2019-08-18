Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Inefficient in no-decision
Foltynewicz didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out five.
The right-hander needed 107 pitches (65 strikes) to record only 14 outs in his shortest outing since rejoining the Atlanta rotation in August. Foltynewicz has a 5.06 ERA and 19:7 K:BB through 16 innings over three starts since his return, and he'll try to sharpen his performance Friday, on the road against the Mets.
