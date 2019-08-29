Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Inefficient start

Foltynewicz allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out three across 4.2 innings Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Foltynewicz was gifted a five-run but wasn't able to complete five innings, making him ineligible for the win. Though it didn't translate to runs, he allowed multiple baserunners in each of his last four innings. The outing continued Foltynewicz's rocky campaign as he's consistently struggled to work deep into games due to trouble with his control. Notably, Wednesday's start marked his eighth consecutive appearance in which he's surrendered multiple free passes. Unsurprisingly, that's resulted in poor ratios as Foltynewicz has a 5.59 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 87 innings. He'll look to find the plate more consistently in his next start, currently scheduled to be a rematch against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.