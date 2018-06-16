Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Lands on disabled list Saturday
The Braves placed Foltynewicz (triceps) on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Foltynewicz exited Tuesday's start against the Mets after five innings with right triceps tightness and was already expected to take a couple extra days in between starts but will head to the disabled list instead. The 26-year-old will be eligible to return next Saturday against the Orioles, but it remains unclear at this point whether he will require additional time on the shelf.
