Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Leaves after 4.2 innings against Reds
Foltynewicz got a no-decision against the Reds on Monday, giving up two earned runs on three hits, striking out seven and walking four over 4.2 innings in a 10-4 loss for the Braves.
Despite only giving up the two earned runs, Foltynewicz struggled with his command and couldn't make it out of the fifth inning of this contest, exiting after throwing 103 pitches. That's been something of a recurring theme in the early going for the right-hander, who hasn't been pitching very deep into games despite a very solid 2.77 ERA through 26 innings. His ability to limit damage thus far has been impressive and he's also been a solid source of strikeouts. However, his struggles with control and efficiency have contributed to a 1.31 WHIP, so it wouldn't be surprising to see his ERA start to regress back toward his career mark of 4.75 if he keeps allowing this many baserunners.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: To start Monday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Game postponed Sunday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Turns in solid outing Tuesday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Takes loss against Washington•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans eight in first win of season•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...