Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Leaves after 4.2 innings against Reds

Foltynewicz got a no-decision against the Reds on Monday, giving up two earned runs on three hits, striking out seven and walking four over 4.2 innings in a 10-4 loss for the Braves.

Despite only giving up the two earned runs, Foltynewicz struggled with his command and couldn't make it out of the fifth inning of this contest, exiting after throwing 103 pitches. That's been something of a recurring theme in the early going for the right-hander, who hasn't been pitching very deep into games despite a very solid 2.77 ERA through 26 innings. His ability to limit damage thus far has been impressive and he's also been a solid source of strikeouts. However, his struggles with control and efficiency have contributed to a 1.31 WHIP, so it wouldn't be surprising to see his ERA start to regress back toward his career mark of 4.75 if he keeps allowing this many baserunners.