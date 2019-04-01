Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Likely needs two more rehab starts
Foltynewicz (elbow) is tentatively scheduled to make two additional minor-league rehab starts, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
It was originally thought that Foltynewicz would only require a pair of rehab appearances before returning, but that no longer appears to be the case. The right-hander is scheduled to start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and again on April 9 before being reevaluated. If everything goes off without a hitch, Foltynewicz could be cleared to rejoin the big-league rotation as early as April 14 against the Mets.
