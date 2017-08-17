Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Lit up for second straight game
Foltynewicz (10-8) was hit with the loss after allowing eight runs on nine hits and three walks across 3.1 innings against the Rockies on Wednesday.
After striking out 11 hitters in a quality start to begin the month, Foltynewicz has turned in consecutive poor outings, allowing a combined 14 runs over just six innings. His ERA now sits at an unimpressive 4.75 through 127 innings (22 starts), though he is striking batters out at a solid clip (8.6 K/9). He'll look to turn things around when he faces the Mariners on Monday.
