Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Loses arbitration case
Foltynewicz lost his arbitration case Saturday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Foltynewicz and the Braves went to trial over an abnormally small amount of money; the team filed for $2.2 million, while Foltynewicz asked for $2.3 million. He put up a disappointing 4.79 ERA in 154 innings last season, though his FIP was a more palatable 4.33. His strikeout (20.7 percent) and walk (8.5 percent) rates were each within a percentage point of the league average.
