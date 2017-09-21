Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: May not make Monday start
The Braves are not optimistic about Foltynewicz (finger) making his next start Monday against the the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Foltynewicz was thought to be on track to rejoin the Braves' rotation Monday after tossing a couple of successful side sessions earlier in the week, but that no longer appears to be the case. While the Braves haven't confirmed anything yet, it appears Foltynewicz's lacerated finger is still bothersome enough to force him to miss a second straight start. Max Fried and Lucas Sims would likely headline Monday's twin bill for the Braves if Folytnewicz can't go.
