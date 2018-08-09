Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Nabs ninth win

Foltynewicz (9-7) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven in an 8-3 victory over the Nationals.

The right-hander left the game one out shy of his seventh quality start of the season after throwing 109 pitches (72 strikes). Foltynewicz will carry a 2.98 ERA into his next outing as part of a doubleheader against the Marlins on Monday.