Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Nabs win in return to rotation
Foltynewicz (3-5) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out seven in an 12-7 victory over the Twins.
The right-hander looked more like the 2018 version of himself in his return to the Atlanta rotation, throwing 64 of 101 pitches for strikes and blanking the Twins for five innings before finally getting touched up for two homers in the sixth. It wasn't all good news for Foltynewicz -- he started only 10 of the 23 batters he faced with first-pitch strikes -- but the performance was still a big improvement over the form that got him demoted in late June. He'll look to build on this effort in his next start Sunday in Miami.
