Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Nearing return from IL

Foltynewicz (elbow) gave up two runs on four hits and a walk over 3,2 innings while striking out five for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, throwing 61 pitches (43 strikes), Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

A rain delay interrupted the rehab outing, and Fotynewicz threw another dozen pitches in the bullpen during the delay to reach the pitch count the Braves were targeting for him. "He felt good, that's the big thing," manager Brian Snitker said. "We'll see how he feels [Wednesday], and reevaluate then. ... Until he comes in the next day, and nothing developed or he feels OK, then we kind of get a better read on where they're at and make sure everything is OK." Snitker fell short of saying the right-hander's next start would come in the majors, but if Foltynewicz checks out Wednesday, his activation from the IL seems imminent.