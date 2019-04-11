Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Needs one more rehab start
Foltynewicz (elbow) will make one more rehab start Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Foltynewicz's Tuesday start was interrupted in the middle of the third inning because of rain, but the righty was able to complete the full pitchload in the bullpen during the delay without feeling discomfort in his elbow. Manager Brian Snitker wants Foltynewicz to throw close to 90 pitches uninterrupted before being activated. He lines up to return to the rotation April 20 in Cleveland.
