Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Next start coming Sunday

Manager Brian Snitker said Foltynewicz will make his next start Sunday against the Brewers, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Kevin Gausman is expected to return from his five-game suspension and rejoin the rotation Saturday, giving Foltynewicz an extra day of rest before his next outing. Foltynewicz apparently worked on some mechanics during his side session Thursday in an effort to help with his early season struggles (8.02 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB in four starts since returning from the injured list).