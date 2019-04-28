Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: No-decision in 2019 debut

Foltynewicz didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Rockies, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk and striking out five over six innings.

The right-hander looked pretty good in his first start since coming off the injured list. Solo homers by Nolan Arenado and Daniel Murphy accounted for the only damage off Foltynewicz through six innings, but after he gave up three consecutive hits to lead off the seventh he got the hook and had to watch the Atlanta bullpen blow the lead completely. He threw 78 pitches (52 strikes), and assuming he's effective again, Folty should get stretched out a bit more in his next outing Thursday, at home against the Padres.