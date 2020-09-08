Foltynewicz has no timetable for his return to the big leagues and is not a candidate to step into the rotation in place of Max Fried, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Foltynewicz was designated for assignment in late July after making just a single disastrous start. His velocity dropped significantly, while his weight was noticeably down as well. Both have improved as he works out at the team's alternate training site, but he's evidently still not ready for major-league action.