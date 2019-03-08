Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Not yet throwing off mound

Foltynewicz (elbow) indicated Friday he feels fine but is still limited to playing catch, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Foltynewicz resumed playing catch Tuesday but there's still no indication of when he might be able to advance to mound work. The 27-year-old has yet to be officially ruled out for Opening Day, but he'll need to clear numerous hurdles before returning to spring action as he must first build up his arm strength for the regular season.

