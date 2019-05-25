Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Notches first win
Foltynewicz (1-3) picked up the win Friday, giving up an unearned run on five hits over six innings while striking out seven as Atlanta downed the Cardinals 5-2.
The right-hander is finally looking like the pitcher who emerged as the staff ace in 2018, throwing 63 of 89 pitches for strikes while delivering his second straight quality start. Folty's 5.67 ERA is still ugly, but his 24:8 K:BB through 33.1 innings is more encouraging. He'll look to keep rolling when he faces the Tigers at home next Friday.
