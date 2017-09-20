Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: On track for Monday start

Foltynewicz (finger) has completed side sessions the past two days and remains in line for a start Monday during the club's doubleheader against Philadelphia, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Foltynewicz missed his latest projected start due to a lacerated finger, but appears to be headed in the right direction for Monday's twin-bill. Barring any sort of setback, the club will likely announce his status for Monday's game in the coming days. Over the course of the 2017 season, the right-hander has posted a 4.79 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 154 innings.