Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: On track for Monday start
Foltynewicz (finger) has completed side sessions the past two days and remains in line for a start Monday during the club's doubleheader against Philadelphia, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
Foltynewicz missed his latest projected start due to a lacerated finger, but appears to be headed in the right direction for Monday's twin-bill. Barring any sort of setback, the club will likely announce his status for Monday's game in the coming days. Over the course of the 2017 season, the right-hander has posted a 4.79 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 154 innings.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Will miss next start•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Exits early with cut finger•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Takes 12th loss to Marlins•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Provides quality start in Friday's loss•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Takes loss versus Rockies on Sunday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Hit hard for third straight outing•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...