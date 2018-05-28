Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Picks up win Sunday
Foltynewicz (4-3) notched the win Sunday as he tossed seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while fanning seven against the Red Sox.
Foltynewicz put together a stellar outing, surrendering just one run on a Mitch Moreland triple in the bottom of the sixth inning. He certainly deserves better than a 4-3 record, as he's sporting a 2.55 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 69 strikeouts across 60 innings. His next start figures to come Thursday against the Nationals.
