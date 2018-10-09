Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Pitches four innings

Foltynewicz (0-0) looked better in his second career postseason in Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He went four innings and gave up a run on two hits and four walks while striking out five in the no-decision.

Monday's start was a vast improvement from Wednesday's outing, where he lasted only two innings and allowed four runs. Unfortunately, it was not enough to stave off elimination, but Foltynewicz will likely enter the 2019 season as the ace of the staff.