Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Promotion official

The Braves officially recalled Foltynewicz from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Shortly after it was reported that the Reds claimed Kevin Gausman off waivers from the Braves, Atlanta summoned Foltynewicz from Triple-A to fill the opening on the active roster. Foltynewicz will step back into the rotation Tuesday in Minnesota in what will mark his first start with the big club since June 22. Foltynewicz struggled mightily in his 11 starts with Atlanta before heading to Triple-A, but he showed improved command during his time in Gwinnett. Over six outings spanning 33.2 innings, Foltynewicz posted a 2.67 ERA and 31:8 K:BB while not allowing a single home run.

