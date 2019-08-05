Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Promotion official
The Braves officially recalled Foltynewicz from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
Shortly after it was reported that the Reds claimed Kevin Gausman off waivers from the Braves, Atlanta summoned Foltynewicz from Triple-A to fill the opening on the active roster. Foltynewicz will step back into the rotation Tuesday in Minnesota in what will mark his first start with the big club since June 22. Foltynewicz struggled mightily in his 11 starts with Atlanta before heading to Triple-A, but he showed improved command during his time in Gwinnett. Over six outings spanning 33.2 innings, Foltynewicz posted a 2.67 ERA and 31:8 K:BB while not allowing a single home run.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...