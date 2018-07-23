Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Rattled by Nats

Foltynewicz (7-6) took the loss Sunday against the Nationals, allowing four runs on nine hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out five.

The right-hander wasn't at his sharpest after the first pitch was delayed by rain for nearly two hours, giving up three runs in the bottom of the first inning before settling down. Foltynewicz ended up throwing 112 pitches (75 strikes), his highest total since he needed 113 to record a win in Boston on May 27. He'll take a 2.85 ERA into his next outing Saturday at home against the Dodgers.