Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Rehab start scheduled
Foltynewicz (elbow) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett on April 4, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Foltynewicz will miss the start of the season due to elbow soreness, though his absence isn't expected to be a long one. Barring setbacks, he should be back in the big leagues in mid-to-late April.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Resumes mound work•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Unlikely for first half of April•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Ruled out for start of season•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Not yet throwing off mound•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Resumes throwing•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Set to play catch Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...