Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Rehab start scheduled

Foltynewicz (elbow) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett on April 4, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Foltynewicz will miss the start of the season due to elbow soreness, though his absence isn't expected to be a long one. Barring setbacks, he should be back in the big leagues in mid-to-late April.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...