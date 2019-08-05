Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Rejoining rotation Tuesday
The Braves will recall Foltynewicz from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Tuesday's game against the Twins, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The 2018 All-Star will re-enter Atlanta's rotation for the first time since June 22 as a replacement for Kevin Gausman, who was claimed off waivers by the Reds. Since being dispatched to the minors after a string of rough outings for the big club, Foltynewicz has posted a 2.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 31 strikeouts across 33.2 innings. The Braves appear to believe the right-hander has corrected the command woes that plagued him earlier this season and are hopeful that he may be able to rediscover his 2018 form as he reports back to the majors.
