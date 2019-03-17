Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Resumes mound work

Foltynewicz (elbow) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Foltynewicz isn't expected to be ready until mid-to-late April at the earliest, but Sunday's session -- his first off a mound since being shut down with elbow soreness earlier in camp -- is a step in the right direction for the 27-year-old. The right-hander still won't be ready to make a start before the end of Grapefruit League play, leaving him to get up to speed at extended spring training or with a minor-league rehab assignment. With Foltynewicz on the mend, Touki Toussaint, Kyle Wright, Max Fried and Bryse Wilson are battling for Atlanta's final two rotation spots.

