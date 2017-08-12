Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Rocked by Cardinals
Foltynewicz (10-7) served up six runs on seven hits and four walks with one strikeout and took the loss Friday night against St. Louis.
Foltynewicz's maddening inconsistency continues, as he followed up one of his best starts this season last time out against Miami (6.1 IP, 11 K, 1 ER) with this stinker. He hasn't managed to string three quality starts together since April 18 through April 30, and that penchant for disastrous starts like this one is why he owns a 4.29 ERA despite a solid 116 strikeouts over 123.2 innings.
