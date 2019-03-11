Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Ruled out for start of season
Foltynewicz (elbow) has been officially ruled out for Opening Day, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
The Braves have not announced who will start on Opening Day, but it is clear at this point that Foltynewicz won't be ready for that start. He has been limited to playing catch since his elbow soreness was first reported on Feb. 28, but is getting close to throwing off a mound, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. If he is able to throw off a mound soon, he may be able to build up in time to join the big-league rotation sometime in April.
