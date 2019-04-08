Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Scheduled for another rehab start

Foltynewicz (elbow) will make a minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Foltynewicz is scheduled to throw 75 pitches after firing 56 over five no-hit innings in his previous start for Gwinnett on Thursday. The right-hander could be cleared to make his 2019 big-league debut -- potentially April 14 against the Mets -- if everything goes off without a hitch Tuesday.

