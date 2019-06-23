Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Sent to Triple-A

Foltynewicz was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Foltynewicz appeared to break out last season, recording a 2.85 ERA on the back of 27.2 percent strikeout rate. That strikeout rate has cratered to 19.2 percent this season while his ERA has spiked all the way to 6.37 after he allowed eight runs in four innings Saturday against the Nationals. He'll have to sort things out in the minors for now. The Braves have yet to announce his replacement in the rotation.