Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Set for spring debut Tuesday
Foltynewicz will make his first start of the spring Tuesday, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The right-hander missed last spring due to elbow trouble, so staying healthy and getting in a regular camp could go a long towards helping him avoid the early-season struggles that eventually got him demoted to Triple-A. Foltynewicz posted a 2.65 ERA in 10 starts with a 55:17 K:BB once he returned to the Atlanta rotation, numbers in line with his 2018 performance, putting him in good position for a 2020 rebound.
