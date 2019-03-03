Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Set to play catch Monday

Foltynewicz (elbow) is expected to resume playing catch Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Foltynewicz was scratched from Friday's start against the Blue Jays due to elbow soreness. The 27-year-old said he would have pitched through the issue in the regular season, but there was no need to push it in spring training. However, according to Bowman, the setback puts into question Foltynewicz's status for Opening Day due to the structure of his throwing program leading up to the start of the season.

