Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Set to start Game 1 of NLDS

Foltynewicz will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Thursday, 680 The Fan reports.

The right-hander will head to the mound after pitching Friday's game against the Phillies, so he will be working on a little extra rest. Foltynewicz is set to go up against Hyun-Jin Ryu, who was confirmed as the Dodgers' starter for the series opener in Los Angeles. On the year, Foltynewicz has logged a 2.85 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with a 9.9 K/9 across 31 starts.