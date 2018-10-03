Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Set to start Game 1 of NLDS
Foltynewicz will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Thursday, 680 The Fan reports.
The right-hander will head to the mound after pitching Friday's game against the Phillies, so he will be working on a little extra rest. Foltynewicz is set to go up against Hyun-Jin Ryu, who was confirmed as the Dodgers' starter for the series opener in Los Angeles. On the year, Foltynewicz has logged a 2.85 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with a 9.9 K/9 across 31 starts.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Strikes out nine in win•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Lined up for final start Friday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Earns 12th win Saturday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Allows six runs in loss to Cardinals•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Tosses complete game•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Settles for no-decision despite quality effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...