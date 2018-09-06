Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Settles for no-decision despite quality effort
Foltynewicz allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings Wednesday against the Red Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.
It was a nice bounce-back effort from Foltynewicz, who was tagged for five runs (four earned) his last time out. The right-hander kept the potent Red Sox offense in check throughout this one, allowing just one baserunner to reach third base (eventually scoring on a groundout). While he certainly deserved to earn the win, exiting with a 7-1 lead prior to the seventh inning, an implosion from Atlanta's bullpen left him with a no-decision. Foltynewicz now owns an impressive 2.75 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 179 strikeouts in 157 innings (27 starts) this season. Next up will be a road start against the Giants.
