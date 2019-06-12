Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Settles for no-decision
Foltynewicz allowed four runs on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks across five innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Tuesday.
The Braves tried to get Foltynewicz through five innings to give him a chance at the win, but he yielded the tying run in his final frame. The good news is Foltynewicz kept the ball in the park during this start, but he's still yielded 12 runs in his last 16 innings (6.75 ERA). Foltynewicz has struggled like this for most of the season. He remains 1-5 with a 6.02 ERA, .269 batting average against, 1.32 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 49.1 innings this season. Foltynewicz is scheduled to face the Phillies next at home Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...