Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Settles for no-decision

Foltynewicz allowed four runs on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks across five innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The Braves tried to get Foltynewicz through five innings to give him a chance at the win, but he yielded the tying run in his final frame. The good news is Foltynewicz kept the ball in the park during this start, but he's still yielded 12 runs in his last 16 innings (6.75 ERA). Foltynewicz has struggled like this for most of the season. He remains 1-5 with a 6.02 ERA, .269 batting average against, 1.32 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 49.1 innings this season. Foltynewicz is scheduled to face the Phillies next at home Sunday.