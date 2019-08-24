Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Sharp in no-decision
Foltynewicz allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings Friday night against the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.
Foltynewicz cruised the first five innings of Friday's matchup unscathed, though he yielded his lone run in the sixth on a single to center field. He was pulled after firing 67 of 104 pitches for strikes. Despite a 5.68 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 76 strikeouts over 82.1 innings this season, the 27-year-old right-hander has held the opposition to three or fewer runs in four of his last six starts.
