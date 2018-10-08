Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Slated to start Game 4

Foltynewicz will start Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Foltynewicz took the loss in Game 1, lasting two innings and surrendering four runs on three hits and three walks while fanning five. He's slated to go up against Rich Hill in a must-win ballgame for Atlanta.

