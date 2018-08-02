Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Starting Thursday vs. Mets
Foltynewicz will start Thursday's game against the Mets, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Foltynewicz had been slated to toe the rubber in Wednesday against the Marlins, but after that contest was postponed, the Braves moved all of their rotation members back a day in the pitching schedule. The right-hander is slated to oppose Jason Vargas in the series opener in New York.
